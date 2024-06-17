3 Kansas State football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
Chris Klieman has done a fantastic job with Kansas State football in a short period of time. He took over when Bill Snyder retired and all he's done is turn the Wildcats into perennial contenders.
Fresh off a 9-4 season, Klieman and Kansas State have high hopes in a new-look Big 12 when Oklahoma and Texas both gone to the SEC. The Wildcats may be the favorites to win the conference this year but only if a handful of newcomers can live up to the hype and fill some big shoes.
Here are the three newcomers who I believe will have the biggest impacts.
1. Easton Kilty, OT (North Dakota)
Although he didn't play at an FBS school last season, Easton Kilty was one of the best available offensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason.
Chris Klieman and Co. were able to land him after he started 12 games at left tackle for a solid North Dakota offense. He was named honorable mention All-MVFC this past season and was a highly coveted offensive lineman in the portal and he should be the starter at left tackle for the Wildcats in 2024. For obvious reasons, he's going to have a major impact.
2. Jordan Riley, S (Ball State)
Kansas State needed another defensive back in the portal and Jordan Riley was the perfect addition, coming over from Ball State after a successful three-year career in the MAC. There's a good chance we see Riley starting from day one with the Wildcats.
In 2023, his numbers took a step back as he finished with 61 tackles, three tackles for loss, and eight pass breakups. The year prior, he had 97 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, 12 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He's a productive defensive back but he's one of the best additions from the portal in Kansas State's 2024 class.
3. Dylan Edwards, RB (Colorado)
DJ Giddens returns at running back for Kansas State but the Wildcats went out and landed Colorado running back Dylan Edwards who had a solid freshman season with the Buffaloes before hitting the portal.
In 2023, Edwards was a big part of Colorado's offense and he showed that he can be a dual-threat, catching the ball out of the backfield as well as toting the rock. He rushed for 321 yards and a touchdown on 4.2 yards per carry. He also had 36 cacthes for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Over 600 yards from scrimmage as a freshman? Yeah, he's going to have a major impact in 2024.