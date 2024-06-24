3 Miami football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
Miami football is coming off an extremely disappointing season where it went 7-6 and fell well short of preseason expectations. As always seems to be the case, there are high hopes for head coach Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes for the 2024 campaign.
The time is now or never for Cristobal to finally bring "The U" back into relevancy in college football.
The Hurricanes once again have a highly-rated recruiting class, but they also utilized the transfer portal to make some splashes this offseason.
Here are the top newcomers who will have the biggest impacts on Miami football in 2024.
1. Cam Ward, QB (Washington State)
It's no secret that Miami has struggled to find consistent quarterback play in recent years, so what do they do? Go out and pick up one of the top quarterbacks in all of college football, of course.
After a breakout season in 2023 and Washington State left in the scraps of the Pac-12, Cameron Ward decided to take his talents to South Beach.
The fifth-year quarterback has had quite the college career, which started at the FCS level with Incarnate Ward, but he has put up numbers wherever he has been. He has thrown for over 13,000 yards and had a season at the FCS level where he threw for 47 touchdowns.
Last season, Ward was an early Heisman contender but fell out of the spotlight after his Washington State team lost six straight following a 4-0 start that included two wins against ranked opponents. During the early four-game stretch Ward averaged 348 passing yards per game and accounted for 16 touchdowns. I believe Ward will continue to produce and put up good numbers at Miami, but he will need help from others if the team wants to live up to the hype.