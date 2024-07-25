3 most important games for Alabama football in 2024
Kalen DeBoer faces the most daunting task in college football: replacing Nick Saban. The new Alabama football coach takes over for the greatest of all time following his post-2023 season retirement and he's fresh off an impressive two-year run at Washington where he led the Huskies to a 25-3 record, a Pac-12 title, and a national runner-up.
Now, DeBoer must keep the momentum going in Tuscaloosa.
The expectations at Alabama are much higher than the ones at Washington so he has to be ready to face the music if his Tide don't reach them in his first season.
In order for him to meet expectations, he needs to win these three games.
3. at LSU (Nov. 9)
This could be one of those games that's the difference between Alabama playing for an SEC title and a playoff berth or sitting at home in early-December as a spectator.
LSU will probably take a slight step back this season with Jayden Daniels moving on after winning the Heisman, but even with a "downgrade" at quarterback, the Tigers should be just as tough to beat in Death Valley as they usually are. No one likes to travel to Baton Rouge for a late-season game and this one will likely be the game of the week on Nov. 9.
Plus, if Alabama wins this game against LSU, it should cruise to wins in the final three games -- yes, I'm assuming the Crimson Tide will beat Oklahoma in Norman on Nov. 23.
A loss here could crush Alabama's playoff and SEC title hopes.