Kalen DeBoer reassures the Alabama fan base with Nick Saban watching on
By Sam Fariss
"What everyone points to is that we wanna win," Nick Saban said after Kalen DeBoer had stepped off stage at the SEC media days. "Kalen wins."
The new Alabama head coach kicked off his SEC campaign on day three of the conference's media days with the former head coach (and GOAT) watching on from the background.
DeBoer spoke about the welcoming nature of the SEC and the Alabama football community.
He touched on the fact that while he's learning new things since he's in a new environment and a new program, he's still making it his team and running it the way he wants it to be run.
However, DeBoer also mentioned that he wants this Crimson Tide team to be player run.
With returning players like Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore plus former Washington players like Parker Brailsford and Germie Bernard.
In other words, DeBoer isn't clearing house. Who would? Alabama is the winningest college football program of all time.
DeBoer is sticking to the winning traditions and the winning culture that the Tide has had for nearly two decades. He is also putting his fingerprint on the history books.
The former Washington Huskies head coach knows how to win. He has been the head coach in 116 total football games. He has won 104 of them.
Fans were reassured that while the greatest coach of all time is no longer leading the Tide, Alabama won't be floundering under its new head coach.