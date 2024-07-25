3 most important games for Arkansas football in 2024
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football have a lot to prove in 2024.
The Razorbacks are fresh off a forgettable 4-8 season in which they had just one SEC win. It felt like the Chad Morris days all over again, but Pittman is getting another chance to turn things around.
Arkansas doesn't have an easy schedule this season, by any means, and there are a number of critical games on the slate, but I'm going to look at the three most important.
Would it shock you if I told you they were all early in the season?
3. at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7)
I have Oklahoma State at No. 3 because it's not a conference game so it doesn't have any bearing on the SEC title race (not that I think Arkansas will necessarily be involved in that) but it's a legit tone-setter for the remainder of the season.
If Arkansas can go on the road to beat an Oklahoma State team coming off a solid season with the Doak Walker Award winner at running back, it'll be 3-0 heading into another important game.
A 3-0 start with a road win over one of the Big 12's best teams would be a statement start for Sam Pittman and it would give this team some confidence moving forward. Lose this game in Stillwater and it could be a long, long season with potentially even a mid-season firing of Pittman.
That's how crucial this game is.