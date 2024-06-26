Realistic expectations for Arkansas football in 2024
The 2023 season was a nightmare for Sam Pittman and Arkansas football. The Razorbacks were hoping to bounce back from a mediocre 2022 season but KJ Jefferson and Co. weren't able to get anything going and the team regressed yet again, falling to 4-8 and winning just one SEC game.
The two-year rapid regression had people questioning if Pittman was still the right man for the job and rumors even circulated that he was going to be fired by the university.
Fortunately for him, he kept his job for at least one more year, but 2024 is make-or-break.
Jefferson is gone and so is Rocket Sanders so the team is left with Taylen Green who is transferring in from Boise State. The offense returns five starters and the defense brings four back but that might not be the worst thing as Travis Williams is working hard to flip the defensive side of the ball. He made huge strides in year one and expectations are higher in his second season.
So what are the expectations for this team?
Well, with Green coming in at quarterback and the Razorbacks bringing in the No. 28 recruiting class and No. 26 transfer class, Arkansas should improve from that 4-8 mark a year ago.
Looking at the schedule, Arkansas should start the season 2-1 with a road loss to Oklahoma State that could honestly be a 50-50 game. They'll then lose at Auburn and play a tight one with Texas A&M before losing to drop to 2-3. Tennessee and LSU will both be losses but then they'll finally bounce back to beat Mississippi State on the road and shock either Texas or Ole Miss. They'll beat Louisiana Tech and then lose at Missouri to finish 5-7.
This schedule is brutal so I don't see Arkansas making a bowl and I would not be shocked if Pittman is shown the door after the final game.