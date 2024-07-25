3 most important games for Arkansas football in 2024
2. at Auburn (Sept. 21)
Fast forward two weeks and the Razorbacks will kick off SEC play at Auburn and while this is far from the toughest team on the schedule (no one on this list even cracks the top three for toughest opponents), Arkansas needs to prove that it can handle some of the lesser conference foes.
Sure, this one comes on the road so it's not going to be easy, but Sam Pittman needs to exact revenge for last year's 48-10 thrashing he took at the hands of Auburn in Fayetteville.
The Tigers are bringing Payton Thorne back at quarterback and the expectations for year two under Hugh Freeze are higher, but if Arkansas can go into Auburn and steal a win to start the season 4-0 with a 1-0 record in SEC play, there's a very strong chance it'll be ranked for the rivalry game against Texas A&M and a bowl berth would almost be a lock at that point.
Losing this game and losing against Oklahoma State would set up for a season without a bowl berth and likely another 3-4-win campaign.
These early-season showdowns are much more important than people realize for Arkansas.