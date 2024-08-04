3 most important games for Clemson football in 2024
After three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, we have seen a bit of a decline in the Clemson football program.
This has caused many to question Dabo Swinney due to some of his unorthodox coaching tactics and his opinions against the transfer portal that has taken over college football.
Last season Clemson finished with a 9-4 record making it the first time they did not win 10+ games since 2010. They will look to get back on track in 2024 as they return 10 total starters including quarterback Kade Klubnik.
So far Klubnik has not lived up to the hype but the Tigers are hoping to see major improvement in his second season alongside offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. On the defensive side of the ball, where Clemson is known to be stout, they only return 3 starters.
One of those is Barrett Carter who is one of the top linebackers in college football and will be the leader of an inexperienced defense.
Making the playoff will be a main goal for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers this season and these are the 3 most important games for them if they want to do so:
3. Week 1 vs Georgia (Aug 31)
There is not much of a bigger test of where your team stands than having to play Georgia in week 1. The Bulldogs will be out for revenge after missing the playoff a year ago and this will basically be a home game for them as it will be played in Atlanta.
This game is definitely the toughest on Clemson’s schedule but it is by no means a must-win if they want to make the playoffs. One loss will not kill your chances in the 12-team playoff and as we have seen in the past it is better to lose early rather than late.
All eyes will be on Clemson for this premiere week one matchup and it is more important for them to look respectable and put up a fight. If a win comes with that then so be it, but this game is more about not getting embarrassed and building confidence going into the season.
2. Week 11 at Virginia Tech (Nov 9)
With an automatic playoff berth being given to the winner of the ACC, every conference game will be important for Clemson. Virginia Tech could be a surprise team this year after finishing 7-6 last season and returning 20 starters.
The Hokies could very well enter this game with only 1 loss making it a crucial game for the ACC standings. For the Tigers, this game comes a week after a matchup with Louisville that will be a tough win making this a possible letdown spot.
To wrap it all up the Tigers will have to go to Blacksburg to play in one of the toughest environments in college football. If Va. Tech does in fact enter this game with a good record, Enter Sandman and Lane Stadium will be rocking for a game that will be a must-win for both teams.
1. Week 6 at Florida State (Oct 5)
As mentioned every ACC game for Clemson matters and this one will be of the utmost importance between the top teams in the conference. Everyone knows it, the ACC is Clemson and Florida St. at the top, and then everybody else.
A win in this one would give the Tigers a lot of comfort for the rest of the season as it would likely secure a spot in the conference championship game. The Seminoles should come into this one undefeated and Clemson should have one loss to Georgia.
That makes this game even more important as having two losses early in the season would make every remaining game a must-win if they want to make the playoff.
If the conference stays as it is, whenever these two teams meet it will be the most important game for each.