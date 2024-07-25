3 most important games for Colorado football in 2024
Head coach Deion Sanders is entering his second season as head coach of Colorado football and will be looking to improve off of last year. The Buffs finished with a 4-8 record in a 2023 season that I would consider an overall success.
Coach Prime will lead Colorado in their first year in the Big 12 after the fall of the Pac-12. With a lot of new players via the transfer portal alongside returning stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter their win total is set at 5.5. Colorado has one of the toughest schedules in all of college football this season with zero games that I would call a for-sure win for the Buffs.
Here are the three most important games for Coach Prime and Colorado in 2024.
3. Week 1 vs. North Dakota State (Aug. 29)
This may be the easiest game on the schedule and it is odd to have an FCS opponent make this list, but this game will set the tone for the whole season. North Dakota State is no joke and arguably the best football program in the FCS. Talent wise Colorado is better, but I could very well see them overlooking the Bison and beginning their season with a loss. Many may also remember back in 2016 when NDSU went into Iowa and upset the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes.
The different styles of play in this game will be of note and could give the Buffs some trouble. Colorado is more flashy with speed and moving the ball through the air while NDSU is known for being physical, winning at the line of scrimmage, and controlling the game with their run-based offense.
The Buffaloes came out hot last season in week one upsetting TCU. If they can do that once again, they could earn a respectable FCS win, but a loss could send the season in the wrong direction.