3 most important games for Georgia football in 2024
Believe it or not, Kirby Smart has yet another elite Georgia football squad in place for the 2024 season. Sure, there have been some off-field issues with this team that have really put a damper on the offseason, but there may not be a better team in the country heading into the season than the Bulldogs who finished last season 13-1 and ran the table in the SEC.
Georgia brings back one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, Carson Beck, and a roster loaded with talent from top to bottom, despite those off-field troubles.
The Bulldogs fell short of a three-peat national title in 2023 despite going 12-0 in the regular season and they're trying to get back in 2024.
Here are the three most important games standing in their way.
3. at Ole Miss (Nov. 9)
It was tough to put this one at No. 3 because it could easily be the most important game of the season by the time No. 9 rolls around.
Why? Because it's sandwiched between a rivalry game against Florida and a huge home game against Tennessee. The Bulldogs won't get caught looking ahead because Kirby Smart always has his team focused on the task at hand and because Ole Miss will be the best team that Georgia will face following an Oct. 26 bye week.
Ole Miss presents a major test for Georgia but if the Bulldogs can win this game and improve to 7-1 or 8-0, there's about a 99 percent chance that it wins its last three games and makes the playoff.
This is a huge roadblock.