3 most important games for Kentucky football in 2024
By John Strong
Kentucky football has a very interesting schedule with games early like in Week 3 against Georgia, Week 8 at Florida, and many more. A few results can be the difference between a 6-6 season and a 9-3 season.
Here are three important games that could determine Kentucky's 2024 season.
1. Week 5: First road game at Ole Miss
Kentucky has four straight home games to start the 2024 season. Those four games are Southern Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio. This will be one of the many key games that could determine the Wildcats' season.
Adding that this could easily be Ole Miss' best season ever. I know that is saying a lot of things but it could just be. Depending on how those first four games go, this is a massive game for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.
2. Week 10: Big late-season test at Tennessee
After the Ole Miss game, Kentucky will play at home against Vanderbilt, at Florida, and at home against Auburn. They will travel to Knoxville to take on Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers in early November. With the way the season is hoping to go for both fanbases, this game will mean a lot to both sides.
Week 13: Kentucky ends conference play at Texas
Kentucky will end conference play at Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns. This game could be important for both sides. The keyword in that sentence is could. Kentucky could be in contention for the SEC East title, while Texas could be in contention for the SEC West title.
Kentucky will play at home against Louisville the next week, while Texas plays at Texas A&M to end the season. We know how teams prepare for rivalry games, so let's see how that goes.