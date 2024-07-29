3 most important games for LSU football in 2024
Brian Kelly is entering a big third year with LSU football.
After two years as the head coach of the proud Tigers program, Kelly is 20-7 with a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to show for it. While he'd rather win a national title or even just make the playoff, Kelly has helped recruiting efforts by coaching and developing a Heisman winner.
But year three is a critical one for LSU coaches. It's the season in which we see if they're capable of winning national titles or if they're just going to hover around 9-10 wins forever.
Kelly has 10 wins in each of his first two seasons but now it's time to show more.
Which three games are more important for that quest in 2024?
3. at Texas A&M (Nov. 16)
I had a tough time choosing between this game, at Florida, and the season finale against Oklahoma, but I went with the one that'll have the most on the line.
Texas A&M won't be contending for an SEC title, but Mike Elko will be looking for a statement home win. And at this point of the season, LSU could either be smack-dab in the middle of a playoff race or at least trying to stave off a losing streak with Ole Miss and at Arkansas in the rearview mirror. This game could stop the bleeding or make the season.
Winning in College Station is never easy, but LSU makes a statement here and the playoff hopes could be very much saved.
2. Ole Miss (Oct. 12)
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will come to Baton Rouge on Oct. 12 looking to make a statement of their own, but LSU will have other plans. This game could be a bloodbath and it could help decide which team will meet Georgia (that's my pick to win the SEC) in the conference championship.
Ole Miss is a top 3-4 contender in the conference this season and LSU is hovering around the top five. This might be considered an "upset" if LSU wins, but it will feel more like a statement.
LSU can't let Ole Miss walk into Death Valley and steal a win, especially if Kelly wants to keep his job.
1. Alabama (Nov. 9)
The Boogeyman (Nick Saban) is now gone, so there's really no reason that LSU should be scared of Alabama anymore. But Kalen DeBoer is no pushover and the roster is still loaded.
The conference used to run through Alabama (and still kind of does) so if LSU wants to show that it's a serious contender and if it heads into this game with 1-2 losses, it must win. There's at least a fighting chance that a win here could put LSU right in the middle of a playoff race.