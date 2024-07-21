3 most important games for Miami football in 2024
The 2023 season didn't quite go as planned for Mario Cristobal and Miami football. The Hurricanes started 4-0 and looked like legit title contenders but then they slumped and lost six of their final nine games to finish just 7-6 with a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Rutgers.
Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Hurricanes are projected to contend for an ACC title and be one of the most improved teams in the country.
But if they're going to make this major improvement, they'll need to take care of business in their three most important games of the season which could dictate their playoff hopes.
3. at Louisville (Oct. 19)
If all goes as planned through the opening stretch of the season, Miami could very well be 6-0 heading into this game. At worst, though, I see the Hurricanes sitting at 5-1 and this game could be the decider for the remainder of the season.
Let's say Miami is 5-1, winning this game could catapult the Hurricanes to a strong finish in the second half of the season seeing as Louisville will be one of the league's top contenders.
Jeff Brohm has the Cardinals back on track after just one season and with Tyler Shough at quarterback and home-field advantage on their side, they're going to be arguably the third-biggest test for Miami in 2024. And this game comes at a crucial point in the season before another massive game.
Win this one and the momentum will be palpable.