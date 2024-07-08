Top 3 breakout candidates for Miami football in 2024
The Mario Cristobal era of Miami football has been interesting thus far. The third-year head coach has compiled a 12-13 record over two seasons and he's coming off a 7-6 campaign in 2023.
Miami fans expect better.
Well, that seems to be on the horizon as the Hurricanes are recruiting at a high level, bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in 2024 as well as an elite transfer crop.
But there are some returning guys who could help get the program turned back in the right direction. These three players are my top breakout candidates for the Hurricanes in 2024.
3. Damari Brown, CB
Damari Brown was one of the top recruits in Miami's 2023 class and appeared in nine games as a true freshman. He got some spot starts and fared really well, totaling 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss from the cornerback position and he's only going to get better.
The defensive backfield is going to look drastically different this season with only Daryl Porter Jr. returning as a starter and that means all the other spots are up for grabs.
That's where Brown is going to come into play.
The sophomore cornerback from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is going to show just why he was being courted heavily by Nick Saban and Alabama before picking the Hurricanes. He may not start right away over Marshall transfer Dyoni Hill, but I wouldn't be shocked to see him take over or even split reps with the newcomer from the Group of Five. Brown is going to be a star.