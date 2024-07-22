3 most important games for Michigan football in 2024
Michigan football is fresh off their first national title in over 20 years and fans are still celebrating. But now it's time to come back down to earth where Sherrone Moore is waiting to lead the Wolverines in his first full season as head coach.
We saw Moore take over for Jim Harbaugh during the 2023 season and win some big games against Penn State and Ohio State at the end of the year. But that was when Harbaugh was suspended.
Now, he's the full-time guy.
And there are a number of critical games on the schedule that could be the difference between repeating as Big Ten champs and playoff contenders or falling short of all expectations.
Here are the most important games, ranked.
3. Texas (Sept. 7)
How do you prove that 2023 was no fluke and you're going to turn right around and contend for another national title? You step up to the plate at home and take down one of the nation's top teams -- Texas is projected to be the second-best team in a loaded SEC this year.
Hosting Texas in Week 2 after a walk-in-the-park against Fresno State in the opener will be good for the Wolverines because it'll show them just how far they have to go in order to contend.
I do believe that Michigan can win this game, but it's not going to be easy.
This is one of those "set the tone" games that if Michigan can win, the season could look completely different. If the Wolverines win, they could start out realistically 7-1 or 8-0 heading into the Oregon game in November. If the Wolverines lose, it could lead to losses against Washington and even USC before facing the Ducks.