Michigan football's top 5 wins during the Jim Harbaugh era
This upcoming season, Michigan football will look to defend its national championship but will do so with a new man at the helm.
After spending nine seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and delivering a national title, Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. During his time in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh accrued a record of 86-25 including some very memorable and program changing wins late in his tenure.
Here are the top five wins for Michigan during the Harbaugh era.
5. at Ohio State in 2022 (45-23)
This game was all about proving the previous season’s win against Ohio State was no fluke. The Wolverines did just that winning for the first time in Columbus since 2000.
Quarterback JJ McCarthy started for the first time in The Game and delivered with 293 total yards and four touchdowns. Donovan Edwards stole the show though as Michigan was without star running back Blake Corum who suffered an injury the previous week. Edwards' two touchdown runs of 75-plus yards late in the second half to seal the deal will forever be remembered.
The following loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff takes a little away from the allure of this win which is why it is not higher on this list.