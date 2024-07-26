3 most important games for Nebraska football in 2024
Matt Rhule is entering his second season as head coach of Nebraska football and everyone around the program has the same goal: make a bowl game.
Rhule feels the pressure that's on his shoulders to avoid being the next Scott Frost or Mike Riley who just never seemed to get Nebraska off the ground, but he has a distinct advantage of knowing what not to do as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. Moreover, he has a five-star quarterback to rely on, even if he is just a true freshman.
If the Cornhuskers want to make a bowl game this season, they're going to have to navigate these three most important games with a winning record.
3. Colorado (Sept. 7)
Notice how this is about the most important games and not toughest opponents? If this was a toughest opponents ranking, Colorado would most certainly not be in the top three.
But Nebraska will feel a ton of pressure to get the win in Week 2 against Colorado after losing in Boulder last season during year one of Deion Sanders. The Cornhuskers can't lose two straight to the Buffaloes, especially since that program is nowhere near being a contender. They especially can't lose this golden opportunity to gain some momentum at home.
A win in Week 2 against Colorado could set up a 4-0 start heading into the first road game of the season. That may not seem like much, but if a bowl game is the goal, this is critical.