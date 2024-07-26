3 most important games for Notre Dame football in 2024
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football open the 2024 season with playoff aspirations, but the schedule won't allow for many slip-ups.
Yes, this is the first year of the 12-team playoff, but for those paying attention, Notre Dame can't earn a top-four seed because those are reserved for the Power Four conference champions. That has caused some drama in terms of conference question marks for the Irish, but they have decided to remain Independent -- at least for the time being.
Notre Dame will still have plenty of chances to earn a top-five seed and some early home-field advantage in the playoff if it can navigate this 2024 schedule seamlessly.
Let's take a look at the Irish's most important games.
3. at USC (Nov. 30)
A rivalry game to end the season is always important, especially because this could be the difference between Notre Dame making the playoff or heading to "just another bowl game".
The Trojans are likely going to be a slightly above average team this season with Caleb Williams moving on, but that doesn't mean they're going to be easy to beat on the road in a major rivalry game. If they have an opportunity to spoil Notre Dame's playoff bid, you better believe they're going to bring everything they have to this one.
Lincoln Riley is also eager to prove that 2023 was an anomaly and USC is going to be back on top of the college football world in no time. Last season was a nightmare, but this, too, could be a playoff-or-bust game for the Trojans in the finale.
There could be a lot on the line in this one.