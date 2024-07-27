3 most important games for Ole Miss football in 2024
For the second time in three years, Ole Miss football won 10-plus games. The 2023 Rebels were one of the best teams not just in the SEC but in the entire nation, going 11-2 under Lane Kiffin.
But now the expectations are even higher for 2024.
Ole Miss will be considered one of the top contenders in the SEC with teams like Georgia, Alabama, and Texas all pushing for a national title as well. It's not going to be easy to win the conference this year with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, but Ole Miss has as good a chance as anyone.
Let's take a look at the three most important games on the Rebels' schedule.
3. at Florida (Nov. 23)
While I don't think Florida is going to be anything special this season unless it moves toward DJ Lagway at quarterback, I do believe that The Swamp is one of the toughest places to play in college football. Going into Gainesville and stealing a win just isn't an easy task.
The Gators are going to put up quite the fight in this one, especially if they know they can ruin Ole Miss' playoff hopes right before the Egg Bowl to end the year.
Let's say all goes well for the Rebels and they head into this one with a 9-1 or 8-2 record, a loss could very well put them behind in the playoff race, needing a lot to happen in the final week in order to make the 12-team field.
With even tougher games on the earlier slate, Ole Miss needs to win this game in order to stay alive in the playoff race and SEC title push.