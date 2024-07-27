3 most important games for Oregon football in 2024
Oregon football and the Big Ten. I'm still getting used to putting those two things together, but we're going to see the Ducks traveling to Big Ten country this year to take on the likes of Michigan and Wisconsin while hosting the likes of Ohio State. It's going to take some getting used to.
Dan Lanning has built this program back up to where everyone felt it should've been under Mario Cristobal and even before, but is he ready to navigate a new conference?
Let's take a look at the three most important games for the Ducks in their national title-seeking 2024 season.
3. Washington (Nov. 30)
I nearly chose the Wisconsin road game for No. 3 based solely on the fact that Camp Randall will be rocking in late November and the Ducks may not be used to that type of atmosphere in conference action that late in the season for a non-rivalry game.
But I decided to go with the rivalry game.
Washington had Oregon's number last season, beating the Ducks in the regular season, 36-33, and then the final Pac-12 title game ever, 34-31. Both games were incredibly close, but they were the difference between Oregon going to the Fiesta Bowl to smash Liberty by about 40 or playing for a national title -- I do think the Ducks would've given Michigan a heck of a battle.
Now, Dan Lanning and Co. want revenge. This could be the game standing between Oregon and a playoff and Big Ten title game berth and another disappointing loss to Washington would have people questioning Lanning.
This game is a "must-win" for the Ducks.