3 most important games for UCLA football in 2024
Awkward moment at Big Ten Media Days aside, DeShaun Foster is ushering in some excitement for UCLA football ahead of the 2024 season.
The new head coach has plenty of experience in the football ranks, going from UCLA star, to NFL running back, to assistant coach, and now to head coach of his alma mater. He's worked hard to get here and now he's bringing in a fresh perspective after Chip Kelly shockingly stepped down and opted to take a job as the offensive coordinator for Ohio State.
The Bruins aren't expected to compete in 2024, but there are some important games standing in the way of a "successful" first season under Foster and mediocrity.
3. Minnesota (Oct. 12)
How the heck is the Minnesota game in mid-October one of the most important games of the season for UCLA? The Gophers aren't going to be contenders and this game essentially has no bearing on the season's outlook, right? Well, that first part is right, but it's an important game for one reason: it will be necessary to stop the bleeding.
UCLA will be going to LSU, hosting Oregon, and going to Penn State in the three games leading up to this matchup. That will be three losses. If UCLA can't come home and pick up a win over Minnesota, it's going to be a long season for the Bruins and it might set up at least six losses in a row.
The Bruins have to win this one.
2. at Washington (Nov. 16)
A familiar foe comes in at No. 2 for UCLA. The second-most important game of the season, in my opinion, is a road game against Washington.
Why? Because the Huskies will be taking a step back this season and it'll be important for the Bruins to prove that they can hang with some of the better teams in the conference on the road while also pushing for a bowl berth. Closing the season strong is important.
Plus, this will provide some much-needed confidence heading into the most important game.
1. USC (Nov. 23)
Another familiar opponent and the aforementioned "most important game" of the season happens to be the Bruins' top rival. The crosstown foe is also trying to avoid the "mediocre" label this season by surpassing expectations, but UCLA may very well be fighting for a bowl bid in this game. There's a decent chance that the Bruins will have four wins heading into this matchup which means it's a "must-win" if they want to make a bowl.
With Fresno State in the finale, UCLA will need to win this game against the rival Trojans at home in order to make the postseason.
Plus, Foster's legacy could hinge on how prepared UCLA is for the annual USC game. He could become a hero and have everyone buying in if he can lead the Bruins past the Trojans.