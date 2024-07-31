3 most improved position groups for Arizona State football in 2024
3. Defensive backs
Entering the 2024 season, one of the main areas of improvement that the Sun Devils focused on was their depth among defensive backs. Ranked 120th in passing yards allowed per game with 260.3 per game, they needed to make major changes and have been able to overhaul the secondary.
Among those additions is a steller transfer class including former Oregon cornerback Cole Martin, former LSU cornerback Laterrence Welch, Florida safety Kamari Wilson, and New Mexico State safety Myles Rowser.
They also have an underrated group of freshman cornerbacks incoming from Texas including Tony-Louis Nkuba, Rodney Bimage Jr., and Chris Johnson II. With all three having the talent to be future impact players, they add depth to a revamped secondary heading into the 2024 season.