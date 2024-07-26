3 most overrated Big 12 football coaches ahead of the 2024 season
1. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Last, but certainly not least, we have Iowa State's Matt Campbell.
Following the 2020 season, I was right up there with everyone else, overrated the heck out of Campbell and even saying that he needs to be considered for just about every major coaching job opening in the nation. He was fresh off a 9-3 season and his Cyclones won a division title, going 8-1 in conference play. It was shocking to see the Cyclones have so much success especially since they lost their opener to Louisiana.
Still, Iowa State was in a great place and it felt like the program was trending in a scary-good direction under Campbell. Iowa State was about to join Oklahoma and Texas as the big boys in the conference -- OK, maybe an overreaction, but you get the point.
And then Campbell came back down to earth with a 7-6 season in 2021 followed by a 4-8 campaign in 2022. In 2023, he bounced back to go 7-6, but he gets a lot of love as a top-three head coach in the conference despite having just three seasons with more than seven wins in eight years and just one since 2019.
Campbell is winning at Iowa State which isn't easy, but let's pump the brakes on all the talk of him being one of the best coaches in the country until he proves it consistently.