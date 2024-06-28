Realistic expectations for Iowa State football in 2024
The 2023 season could be classified as a success for Iowa State football as the Cyclones turned things around from a nightmare of a 2022 campaign when they finished 4-8. It was the first horrible season for the veteran head coach since his inaugural season when he went 3-9.
Iowa State is looking to not only replicate that "success" from 2023 but to build on it and contend in the Big 12 now that Texas and Oklahoma are gone.
If the Cyclones are going to improve, though, it's going to require a heck of a coaching job. Rocco Brecht does return at quarterback along with seven other offensive starters. And on the defensive side of the ball, nine starters return. That returning production should ensure this team makes a bowl, but bringing in the No. 70 recruiting class and No. 82 transfer class won't help much right away.
Campbell brought in a modest recruiting class and just seven transfers but they're all guys who add depth and they should still be able to compete in a winnable Big 12.
So what are the realistic expectations for this Iowa State team coming off a 7-6 season with 17 starters returning?
Looking at the schedule, the Cyclones should start the season 2-1 with a loss at Iowa and I do think that game will be tight but the Hawkeyes are going to be contenders and they'll be at home. I see the Cyclones splitting the next two games to sit at 3-2 going into a tough road game against West Virginia in which they'll lose. They'll pick up back-to-back big wins to sit at 5-3 before losing to Kansas in Kansas City. A win over Cincinnati will get Iowa State to a bowl game, but I don't see the Cyclones beating Utah or Kansas State to end the year.
A 6-6 season isn't great, but it's right on par with what Iowa State has done under Campbell.