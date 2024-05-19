3 most overrated SEC football coaches ahead of 2024
We're still a few months away from the start of the 2024 season and it feels like the Power Five conferences got massive makeovers. That includes SEC football.
With these makeovers with new programs coming in (Texas and Oklahoma), there are some new head coaches who will be looking to lead their programs to an SEC title and a playoff berth. The conference is loaded with top-tier head coaches but there are also some who get way more love than they probably should.
Here are my most overrated SEC football coaches ahead of the 2024 season.
3. Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Coaching at a school that values basketball more than football will get you some leeway and I think that's why Mark Stoops has had such a long tenure at Kentucky.
No, I'm not saying he doesn't deserve to be the head coach of an SEC program with that 73-65 career record, but if he had that record at somewhere like LSU or Texas A&M, he would've likely been fired already. It is harder to win at Kentucky, but he has shown that it's possible yet he has only won more than seven games three times in 11 years. That's not bad for Kentucky, but people treat him like he's one of the nation's elite coaches.
Is Stoops a top 25 coach in college football? I would say yes, but I've seen lists with him ranked in the top 10-15 range and that's just far too high. He's a solid coach, but let's not act like he would be able to lead a more football-centric school to a national title.