3 Nebraska football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
Matt Rhule's first season with Nebraska football was a breath of fresh air. While he didn't quite reach a bowl game which would have been a "home run" of a tenure-starter for Rhule in Lincoln, his Cornhuskers showed flashes and looked like one of the most improved teams in the Big Ten.
No, 5-7 isn't going to win him any awards, but he's piecing together a solid roster at Nebraska.
That roster added some key pieces this offseason and there are a few who I think could not only be starters but major contributors on a team that should make its first bowl game since before Scott Frost was in town.
Here are the three newcomers who I believe will have the biggest impacts.
3. Dante Dowdwell, RB (Oregon transfer)
One of the biggest additions this offseason was former blue-chip running back Dante Dowdell from Oregon. He addressed a positional need, especially after Nebraska had a mediocre run game last season with the top rusher finishing short of 500 yards.
Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin each played in three games and they're back and should be full healthy at the start of the season, but are they the answers at running back? I'm not so sure.
Dowdell was the No. 6 running back in the 2023 class before committing to Oregon and he played minimally as a true freshman, rushing 17 times for 90 yards and a score. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and those numbers would be more than good enough to lead this backfield if he could get 15-20 touches per game.
In my opinion, Dowdell is the most talented back on the roster now and I would be shocked if he wasn't the starter by the end of the season.