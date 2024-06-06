3 newcomers who'll have the biggest impact on Arizona State football in 2024
Entering his second season as head coach of Arizona State football, Kenny Dillingham has worked the transfer portal hard to replace an exodus of talent from the Sun Devils' program.
After a 3-9 finish in his first season, the hometown coach will look to start the school's Big-12 career with a bang in 2024.
Here are three players that will have the biggest impact on the new-look Sun Devils.
1. Sam Leavitt, QB
After transferring to Arizona State from Michigan State, quarterback Sam Leavitt was brought in to battle last year's big recruit Jaden Rashada for the starting quarterback job.
With a strong showing in spring practice coupled with Rashada transferring to the University of Georgia, the redshirt freshman will enter the season as the starter.
The top quarterback recruit out of the state of Oregon in the class of 2023, Leavitt has the potential to be a breakout quarterback under the guidance of Dillingham while leading a retooled Sun Devils offense.
2. Zyrus Fiaseu, LB
The MVP and defensive player of the year for the San Diego Aztecs last season, redshirt junior Zyrus Fiaseu has the chance to be threat in the Sun Devils' defense.
Recording 65 tackles, five and a half sacks, and four forced fumbles in 12 games last season, defensive coordinator Brian Ward will be able to use the redshirt junior all over the field given his versatility.
What he lacks in size, listed at 6-foot-0 and 220 pounds, Fiaseu makes up for it with his ability to make plays and nose for the football.
3. Myles Rowser, DB
A four-star prospect in the class of 2022, safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser has all the makings of an impact player in the secondary for the Sun Devils in 2024.
Totaling 70 tackles with one forced fumble and one interception for the New Mexico State Aggies in 2023, he was one of the most sought-after safety recruits on the transfer portal.
He's not afraid to tackle, opponents' heads will need to be on a swivel when he is on the field. With a great mixture of size and speed for his position, Rowser will surely become a fan favorite amongst the Sun Devil faithful after a hard hit or two in Tempe.