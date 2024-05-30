3 newcomers who'll have the biggest impact on Florida football in 2024
Billy Napier is entering a make-or-break season with Florida football. He needs to win big or at least lead the Gators back to relevance if he wants to keep his job. There's just no excuse for the Gators to be missing bowl games, especially in year two of a new coach.
Napier has done a really solid job of accruing talent this offseason and he has some newcomers coming to the rescue.
These three will have the biggest impacts on a potential turnaround.
1. Elijhah Badger, WR
This was one of the most recent additions for Florida this offseason and it's easily my favorite pick-up for Napier and Co. Elijhah Badger was Arizona State's best receiver this past season and he was able to excel in an offense that didn't quite have a QB1 in place.
And now he's joining an offense with two really solid quarterbacks. He's going to flourish.
Badger has serious star potential, catching 135 passes for 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Sun Devils. The Florida offense is going to allow him to put up massive numbers in his final year of college football.
2. DJ Lagway, QB
I know, this feels like a slightly confusing pick but it's because Graham Mertz needs to be pushed so he doesn't get comfortable as the QB1 this season.
While Mertz could very well exceed expectations, I think DJ Lagway is going to take over by the end of the season and he's going to elevate the offense. The former five-star quarterback was the No. 1 passer in the 2024 class and he enrolled early so he's already gunning for that starting job. I'm expecting him to win it eventually.
3. Grayson Howard, LB
Grayson Howard was one of the best recruits in the 2023 class and he showed some flashes in 2023, recording 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in 11 games as a freshman. He comes to Florida projected to start at linebacker and outside of Cormani McClain (who I believe will need some time to prove himself), he's my favorite defensive addition for the Gators.