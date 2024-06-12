3 newcomers who will have the biggest impact on Baylor football in 2024
By John Strong
Dave Aranda will be entering his fifth season as the head coach of Baylor football. After having a 3-9 record during the 2023 season, Aranda will be hoping that his additions via the transfer portal will lead them to a better 2024 season.
Here are my three newcomers via the transfer portal that will help the Baylor Bears have a better season than 2023.
1. JaQues Evans, EDGE
During his four seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Evans had 182 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, seven pass deflections, five fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles. His 2023 season was cut short due to a season-ending injury.
Baylor was one of the worst teams in the Big 12 in terms of getting pressure on the quarterback. They were 13th out of 14th on sacks. The Bears needed help in the pass rush, and the addition of Evans will help with that.
2. Dequan Finn, QB
During his five seasons with the Toledo Rockets, Finn had 7,074 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, and only 23 interceptions. Add on 389 carries for 1,840 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. Finn has been one of the best Group of 5 quarterbacks for the last few seasons.
While Baylor had one of the better passing offenses in the Big 12, they lost two quarterbacks to the transfer portal (Blake Shapen to Mississippi State and RJ Martinez to Texas State). They had to replace them, and they got arguably one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the entire country. I will be excited to see him play in the Big 12 next season.
3. Ashtyn Hawkins, WR
During his three seasons with the Texas State Bobcats, Hawkins had 141 receptions for 1,745 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. His 2023 season consisted of 55 receptions for 874 yards and three touchdowns.
Baylor returns their top three wide receivers, including juniors Monaray Baldwin (38 receptions, 623 yards, 4 touchdowns), Ketron Jackson Jr. (28 receptions, 489 yards, 1 touchdown), and sophomore Josh Cameron (21 receptions, 224 yards). The Bears are adding another dangerous piece, so Dequan Finn will have a good season with the Bears.