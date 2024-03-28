One of these 3 teams will win the Big 12 football title in 2024
For the last time ever (presumably), Texas took home the Big 12 football title in 2023. The Longhorns outlasted the rest of the conference in their final season in the league before moving to the SEC.
That was also good enough to get Texas to the College Football Playoff.
Now, the Big 12 is wide open. Both Texas and Oklahoma are gone and that means new contenders are going to have to rise to the surface. Will it be newcomers like Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, or Colorado? Or will it be the usual suspects like Oklahoma STate, Baylor, TCU, or Kansas State?
With spring ball here and the 2024 season fast approaching, which teams can actually win the Big 12 title this year?
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State might be a surprising addition to this list, but if you look around the conference, you have to like the Cowboys' chances, especially since they have the best player in the Big 12.
That "best player" is Ollie Gordon. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner will be back for another season and he's going to terrorize defenses yet again. If he stays healthy, he could legitimately contend for the Heisman Trophy and take a ton of pressure off Alan Bowman's shoulders.
Speaking of Bowman, I have the Cowboys on this list because of his experience. He is now entering year seven (!!) of college football and has spent time at Texas Tech, Michigan, and is now in his second year at Oklahoma State after passing for over 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He did have 14 picks, but that's something I see improving drastically. Bowman is a solid quarterback to lead a Big 12 title team.
Oh, and you know Oklahoma State is going to improve that defense after being one of the worst in the nation last year. And yet the Cowboys still managed to win 10 games.
That should tell you all you need to know about this team's chances.