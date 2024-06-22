3 Oklahoma State football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
Mike Gundy just wrapped up his second 10-plus-win season in three years, leading Oklahoma State football to a 10-4 season a d a win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
The Cowboys were one of the best teams in the Big 12 last season, going 7-2 conference play and no one would've seen that coming after the start to the season that they had. They narrowly beat Central Arkansas (yes, I'm saying two touchdowns is narrowly) as well as Arizona State before losing to South Alabama 33-7 at home and then dropping their Big 12 opener at Iowa State.
They went 8-2 from that point on but they're going to have to replace some key players and these newcomers will have the biggest impacts on another potentially successful season.
1. Tyler Foster, TE (Ohio)
The tight end position will be manned by none other than Ohio transfer Tyler Foster this season. He's one of the better additions that Gundy landed this offseason as he had a productive final two years with the Bobcats before hitting the portal.
In fact, he caught 33 passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns over his final two seasons there but it was highlighted by a 20-catch, 211-yard season in 2023. He's expected to be the No. 1 tight end, but we'll see if he's as productive as we (I) expect.
2. Obi Ezeigbo, DE (Gannon)
While Foster was making a jump from the MAC to the Power Four, Obi Ezeigbo is making an even larger leap, coming from Gannon where he was the star of that defense in 2023.
Many believe that Ezeigbo is good enough to start for the Cowboys in 2024.
And if that's the case, Oklahoma State got a good one as he finished his 2023 season with 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. He was a productive defender and he's only going to get better with improved coaching at Oklahoma State. I'm expecting big things from this dude off the edge.
3. AJ Green, RB (Arkansas)
This one might be a bit of a surprising pick because we all know Oklahoma State has the best running back in college football, but every great player needs a quality backup, right? That's where Arkansas transfer AJ Green comes into play.
The veteran running back and former four-star recruit is headed to Stillwater for the 2024 season after rushing for 953 yards and six touchdowns over three years as a backup for the Razorbacks. He's carved out a nice role in that regard and he's hoping to put up career numbers behind Gordon this year.
If Gordon is going to stay healthy and manage his workload, Green is going to have to be really solid.