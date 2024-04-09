3 potential landing spots for Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
The first two teams that came to my mind when I heard that Damien Martinez would be hitting the portal were Alabama and Georgia. Two of the best teams in the country could use a boost in the backfield, but I think the Bulldogs are much more set at the position than the Tide.
Alabama is losing Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams with the top returning rusher being quarterback Jalen Milroe. The backfield could use plenty of help.
Kalen DeBoer could opt to go into the portal and snag a running back who had 230 yards and two touchdowns to go along with three catches for 84 yards against him over the past two years. He recorded two 100-yard games against DeBoer and Washington over the past two seasons so he knows that the soon-to-be junior running back is a problem for defenses.
Imagining Martinez at Alabama is scary. He could become an immediate star much like Jahmyr Gibbs was a few years ago when he was the most coveted back in the portal. Surrounded by all that talent? It would be over for opposing defenses.