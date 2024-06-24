3 reasons Kansas football will struggle in 2024
By Justin Perez
2. No true home
Kansas will be on the move for the entire 2024 season. The university is putting in a valiant effort to improve the state of the football program. Ever since Lance Leipold became the head coach, the school has increased its win total every year. With the continued improvements and recent success, the school has committed to renovating David Booth Memorial Stadium.
The renovations won't be completed until 2025. So Kansas will have to play the entire 2024 season on the road. For their six home games, the team will use two different venues in the metropolitan area of Kansas City. The two non-conference home games against Lindenwood and UNLV will be played at Children's Mercy Park, home to Sporting Kansas City of MLS.
Then, the Jayhawks will play their four home Big 12 games in Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Now, this could play big dividends for the school but the team might suffer due to the constant travel. Kansas doesn't even have a single home stand during the season. Every week they will alternate between "home" and away games.
Teams across different sports have struggled to win when dealing with constant travel. It's understandable to assume how the squad will handle this throughout the season. It's not a situation that can break their season, but it could be distracting and could consume so much of their energy every week.
Luckily, the season starts with a favorable non-conference slate. So it is possible that the team can get off to a 3-0 start. However, it will be interesting to see how the Jayhawks will handle these conditions during the 2024 campaign.