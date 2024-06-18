3 reasons Marshall football will reach double-digit wins in 2024
Marshall football hasn’t had a double-digit win season since 2015. Head coach Doc Holliday was still running the show. That same season, the Herd won the St. Petersburg Bowl. The Herd have had lots of trials and tribulations throughout the years. Marshall could be getting back into win double-digit wins again. It’s a matter of staying healthy and taking advantage of opportunities.
Here are the three reasons Marshall will reach double-digit wins in 2024.
1. Cam Fincher will cut down his interceptions
Quarterback Cam Fincher is entering his junior year as quarterback. Fincher needs to lower his interception numbers. In 2023, he finished with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and threw for 2,162 yards.
In his last start, he completed 16-of-22 passes and threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He did this against Arkansas State on Nov. 25. If Marshall can get this version of Fincher on a consistent basis, it will be a legitimate threat. Consistency matters in sports. Consistency is very crucial. His last start gives me confidence that he will elevate his game and put Marshall on a winning path. Charles Huff is more of an offensive type coach and he will challenge Cam in a good way.
2. Marshall’s defense got better
Marshall’s defense looks legit and healthy. This unit could -- and should -- be very successful in 2024. We are seeing defensive players in this program such as safety JJ Roberts, defensive lineman Michael Green, defensive back Josh Moten, and more who are very talented.
Roberts could be a great comeback story especially the way he ended last season by getting carted off the field after suffering a head or neck injury. He is a hometown hero and a big 2024 season will make everything feel sweet. He’s looking comfortable playing at the safety position so far since he previously played cornerback in other schools.
3. Charles Huff’s leadership will improve in Year 4
Charles Huff enters his fourth year running this team. He has good leadership as a coach and has toughness, but it will get better coming into this season. He’s going to take more risks and communicate more effectively with his players. Huff is not a coach who gets comfortable no matter how much experience he has.
There’s always room for improvement.
Huff led Marshall to a 9-4 record in 2022, which included a 26-21 win on the road at No. 8 Notre Dame – the team’s first win over a top-10 team since 2003. The 2022 season ended with a 28-14 win over UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The 2022 season might seem a little far away for some people, but I see this as a growing pain for this program. New guys are coming into the team and I’m seeing a lot of potential. Marshall players are there to want to get better, to learn more, taking down notes during film sessions. The new 2024 season is looking intriguing for Marshall. It’s a competitive division. They’re up for the task.