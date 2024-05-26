3 reasons Michigan football could disappoint in 2024
2. Sherrone Moore crumbling under pressure
At first thought, Sherrone Moore will likely be fine as the full-time head coach because he was able to fill in for Jim Harbaugh last season at the end of the year and he led Michigan to wins over Penn State and Ohio State. That should've been enough to convince people he was ready to be the guy, right?
There should be some hesitancy, however.
While Moore did coach those games, Harbaugh was there throughout the weeks coaching practices and laying out his game plan for each contest he would be missing. Moore did do the heavy lifting on Saturdays, but he wasn't just left out to dry by Harbaugh during the week. And now that he's taking over as a full-time head coach for the first time at a program under the brightest lights like Michigan, we're going to find out what kind of coach he truly is.
On top of losing Harbaugh this offseason, Michigan lost a number of assistants both to the NFL and two were let go because of some off-field incidents.
It's not going to be a cakewalk for Moore in his first year as a collegiate head coach.