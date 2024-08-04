3 reasons Michigan will make the College Football Playoff
There is no doubt that Michigan will have its work cut out for it in 2024 as the Wolverines attempt to defend their national title.
After putting together one of the most dominant seasons in college football history, going 15-0 and winning by an average margin of 25.4 points, there will be a lot of holes to fill for the Wolverines this season.
Not only did they lose tons of on-field talent to the NFL but they also lost head coach Jim Harbaugh to the big leagues who brought with him some pieces from his staff in Ann Arbor.
On top of all that Michigan has one of the toughest schedules in college football in 2024.
Many preseason rankings have Michigan slotted in the No. 10-12 range which seems low for a team coming off of a national title. Since 2004 the defending national champion has only once started the season ranked worse than No. 7 in the preseason AP polls (Auburn 2010 No. 23).
Despite all this I believe Michigan will make the College Football Playoff and here are the 3 biggest reasons why:
1. Defensive Line
While much of the conversation around the 2024 Wolverines is about what they have lost on offense including JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and all 5 starters on the offensive line, few recognize what they have on defense. What was arguably the best defense in college football last season returns some key pieces that will carry this team.
It all starts up front with this D led by one of the best interior d-lineman duos in college football with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Both these guys were starters a year ago and should both continue to get even better in their third seasons.
On the end, they return Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, and Josaiah Stewart who all played big roles in 2023. While Michigan did not have that premiere rusher off the edge last season I expect one of these guys to breakout in that role this year.
The Wolverines are well off with an experienced defensive line that will be dominant at stopping the run, wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks in the passing game, and lead them to the playoff
2. Tough schedule
A schedule like this in the 4-team playoff format, where one loss seemingly knocked you out of contention, would have been brutal. But with the new 12-team format I would argue the tough schedule helps more than it does hurt.
The toughest games for the Wolverines in 2024 will be against Texas, USC, Washington, Oregon, and Ohio State. If Michigan is able to go 3-2 against these opponents along with taking care of business as they should against every other team on the schedule, they will comfortably make the playoff.
Three wins against any combination of these five teams will be enough.
I even believe if they go 2-3 against these teams they could squeak in with three losses. With so many chances against very good opponents, it gives Michigan more opportunity to get good wins that will build up their resume, and more room for error with losses that will not kill their case.
3. Wink Martindale - New Defensive Coordinator
One of those coaches who left with Harbaugh to the NFL was defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but Michigan responded with the biggest non-head coach hire of the offseason bringing in Don “Wink” Martindale.
Wink came from the NFL where he last served as the defensive coordinator for the Giants, but prior to that was with the Ravens from 2012-2021. During this time, he worked above and helped develop both previous Michigan d-coordinators Mike Macdonald and Minter. This means he will bring in a very similar defense that should not be hard for players to pick up on.
Back in March Wink commented on this saying, “The thing that I love about it is the system works. It's proven that it works. I think both Mike and Jesse did a tremendous job here at Michigan and it's fun for me to watch the tape because you do become the proud parent if you will.”
Through his 37 years of coaching, Wink is known to be an aggressive playcaller who is not afraid to pressure the quarterback. He should have fun dialing up stunts along with exotic blitzes and coverages to give college offensive coordinators fits.
Although he will not physically have an impact on the field, his style will fit well with an extremely talented Michigan defense that will be the backbone of this team.
Michigan’s defense did not miss a beat last time they lost their coordinator to the NFL and brought one in from the Ravens coaching tree, and I expect no different with Wink.