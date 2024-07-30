3 reasons not to buy into Ohio State football preseason hype
We know that Ohio State football is going to be a dominant force in 2024, as they typically are. Any program who has a top five recruiting class year after year is going to be a factor, especially in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
However, nearly every preseason poll I have seen has the Buckeyes in the top two. Bear with me as I dive into a few reasons why this is too high given what we know about this team.
1. Will Howard is relatively unproven
Will Howard has had a long college football career and has been fairly successful, which is likely why he is being touted as such a key signing for the Buckeyes, but the question is whether he can compete in the Big Ten.
Let’s be honest, defense is essentially non-existent in a good portion of the Big 12. It's a very different brand of football. If Howard is ready to come in and lead Ohio State to a championship, we should probably be able to look back at his time in the Big 12 and see Heisman-type numbers.
That is not the case.
I see Will Howard as more of a game manager than a playmaker. The supporting cast around him has to be fantastic, or we will likely see a similar result to last season with Kyle McCord, a team that is unable to finish when it matters most.
2. The loss of Marvin Harrison Jr. is substantial
The Buckeyes will be without Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024. Anyone who watched any Ohio State football last season knows that he was the offense. The running game was fine, McCord was average at best, the defense kept them in games, and anytime a big play was needed, the ball was going to Harrison.
Being the generational talent that he is, defenses were unable to stop him despite knowing where the ball was going. Those shoes will not be filled in 2024. They will likely be able to reload to an extent, but I would have a lot more confidence in this offense if Will Howard had Marvin Harrison Jr. to throw to.
3. Why is Ohio State suddenly better than Michigan?
The Michigan Wolverines are seeking their fourth consecutive Big Ten title. They have owned Ohio State these past three years being completely dominant up front. However, the preseason polls seem to reflect a seismic shift that has taken place with these two teams and a narrative that Michigan will be taking a big step back with Ohio State making strides forward.
I don’t see this.
Michigan will enter 2024 with a dominant defense once again, an impressive offensive line equipped to be a major force once again, and a head coach who has been calling the plays during this successful run.
Ohio State has a tough schedule featuring Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan. The Wolverines are the team to beat in the Big Ten. It helps that Ohio State gets them in Columbus, but the question remains whether they will be able to match the physicality.
Ohio State’s season will come down to those factors. I will be proven wrong if Will Howard is the real deal, and if they are able to reload with some new playmakers to rise to the challenge of taking the crown back from Michigan.