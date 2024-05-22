3 SEC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
1. Texas Longhorns
This pick got me in a lot of trouble in my "5 college football contenders who will disappoint" article a couple of weeks back because, well, Longhorn fans are passionate. And I get it.
Texas, on paper, has one of the best teams in college football and you could really argue the Longhorns have the second or third-best roster in the SEC for 2024. They added some key pieces to both sides of the ball (Isaiah Bond, Jermayne Lole) and return one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Quinn Ewers who led this team to a road win at Alabama last year.
Should be a national title or bust season, right?
While I agree that those should be the expectations, I think people (yes, including the Longhorn fans who were mad at my other post) forget how difficult the first year in a new conference can be, especially when it's the SEC. Texas will be a threat to win the league, but out of these games, how many do you think the Longhorns win?
at Michigan
vs. Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl)
Georgia
Florida
at Arkansas
Kentucky
at Texas A&M
Personally, I think Texas goes 4-3 in those games and finishes the season 9-3. Again, that's not a bad season whatsoever, but given the preseason top-five expectations, it's not good enough for Texas.