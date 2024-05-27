3 SEC football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
Last week, I wrote about the SEC football teams who would disappoint this upcoming season and fall short of expectations and obviously it ruffled some feathers.
So now it's time to look at the other side of the coin: teams that will exceed expectations.
These are the three teams that the media and "experts" are down on after spring ball that I believe will exceed expectations in 2024.
3. South Carolina Gamecocks
I've seen experts very down on South Carolina after spring ball and it makes sense. The Gamecocks lost Xavier Legette to the NFL and Nyck Harbor is focusing on track this spring while the team is also trying to break in a new starting quarterback in LaNorris Sellers. It's hard to really gauge how well this team will perform in 2024.
But I think that Harbor is going to be a superstar in this South Carolina offense, I believe in Shane Beamer as the head coach, Sellers is going to surprise some people, and the incoming transfer class cannot be overlooked.
In fact, South Carolina is bringing in Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders, Georgia Tech edge rusher Kyle Kennard, Ball State tight end Brady Hunt, Coastal Carolina receiver Jared Brown, Pitt defensive lineman DeAndre Jules, and Tennessee Tech safety Gerald Kilgore, among others, who will all have massive impacts in 2024.
Plus, I only see four "likely" losses on the 2024 schedule and a couple more toss-ups. No one is projecting this team to make a bowl game, but I'm buying a 6-7-win season for Beamer's squad.