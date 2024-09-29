3 surprise college football teams who will come down to earth in Week 6
By Sam Fariss
The 2024 college football season is less than halfway over but already, there have been some shocking upsets and some surprising successes. A handful of teams have kept their records perfect through Week 5 including Texas, Alabama, and Ohio State (unsurprising).
However, a few teams have stunned everyone by going 4-0 or 5-0 through the first few weeks of the season. Rutgers and JMU sit at 4-0 while Duke has risen to 5-0 overall.
However, those three teams have a rude awakening ahead of them in Week 6 and, more likely than not, their perfect records will be flawed after their next matchups.
Yes, the Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country. However, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were not initially a part of that summation.
Through Week 5, the Knights have gone 4-0 with wins over non-conference opponents Howard, Akron, and Virginia Tech as well as the Washington Huskies – their newest Big Ten opponent.
As Rutgers heads into Week 6, the team is preparing to take on the shocking good Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. The Huskers have lost just one game this season, to the Colorado Buffaloes, and should easily defeat the Scarlet Knights, ruining their perfect overall record.
With a resounding 70-50 victory performance against the UNC Tar Heels, the James Madison Dukes have stormed their way to a 4-0 record to start the 2024 season. Ignoring the Heels' 50 points, the Dukes have only allowed 20 points by their three other opponents while scoring 106 points of their own.
Yes, you read that right, JMU has scored 176 points so far this year, averaging 44 points per game. However, the Dukes are taking on the ULM Warhawks who will still be out for blood following their Week 4 opponents, the Texas Longhorns.
Taking on the Warhawks on the road will be no easy task and will most likely be a wake-up call for the JMU Dukes.
Quarterback Maalik Murphy and the Blue Devils have marched past opponent after opponent after opponent after opponent after opponent. In other words, Duke has started its season with a flawless 5-0 record.
Next week, the Blue Devils have to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets who have already toppled the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia State Panthers.
While GT is just 3-2 overall and currently No. 10 in the ACC, defeating the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta would be quite the feat. More likely than not, the Blue Devils will suffer their first loss at the hands of Georgia Tech.