It may be time for Mack Brown to hang up his coaching cleats following loss to JMU
By Sam Fariss
North Carolina and James Madison may have entered their Week 4 matchup as undefeated teams with something left to prove but the lack of defense left more questions than answers for the Power Conference program UNC.
At halftime, the Tar Heels trailed by an embarrassing 32 points and it honestly only got worse as the second half unfolded.
For UNC head coach Mack Brown, this game may have just been the sign he needed to finally hang up his cleats. Brown has done it all. He won a National Championship, coached a Heisman trophy winner, moved programs, and brought a struggling team back from the dead.
By the end of four quarters, the Tar Heels had been bested and the James Madison Dukes were heading home with a 70-50 victory in their pockets.
At 73 years old and with nearly three decades of head coaching experience under his belt, nobody would fault Brown for stepping back from the game. But the man loves it, he clearly loves college football.
From videos of him dancing in the locker room after a win to clips of him still screaming at refs over calls he doesn't agree with, Brown is just as invested in the game as he was in 1983 when he started his head coaching career at Appalachian State.
Mack Brown with App State Mountaineers
Brown and the Mountaineers finished at just 6-5 overall but the head coach had burst onto the college football scene and the Tar Heels were quick to snatch up the to-be legendary leader.
The Mountaineers finished fourth in the Southern Conference under Brown's guidance, going 4-3 in conference play.
Mack Brown with Tulane Green Wave
Brown's tenure in New Orleans wasn't all that notable. Over just three years, the Green Wave finished just one season at .500 and the other two were well below a winning record.
From 1985 until 1987, Brown and the Green Wave went 11-23 with a loss in their sole bowl game appearance against the Washington Huskies.
Mack Brown with Texas Longhorns
This was it for Mack. From Ricky Williams to Vince Young to Colt McCoy, the Texas Longhorns and Mack Brown were a legendary duo with unmatchable talent.
Williams won the Heisman Trophy under Brown's leadership. In 2006, Brown and Young stole the show from the USC Trojans to win the National Championship. Texas made it back to the natty in 2009 with McCoy slinging the ball before he was hurt against Alabama.
Texas is Brown's biggest 'what if' team.
What if Young had won the Heisman? What if McCoy had never been hurt? Would Brown have more titles to his name? Would Brown have remained the head coach in Austin?
Mack Brown with UNC Tar Heels
Brown first ran the show in Chapel Hill in 1988 after a few years as an Athletic Director and a few seasons as the Tulane head coach.
From 1988 through 1997, Brown and the Tar Heels went 69-56-1 overall, winning three bowl games and earning two second-place finishes in the ACC. It truly wouldn't be until Brown's second stint with UNC that the Heels gained real traction.
Also read: North Carolina fans in shambles with Tar Heels getting embarrassed by James Madison
Following his time in Austin, Brown returned to the UNC sideline and has since brought the Tar Heels back to glory. Over the past five seasons, Brown and the Heels have gone 38-27 with notable players like Drake Maye on the field.
Now – against teams like James Madison – Brown and the Tar Heels are struggling once again. So, while his legend will never be forgotten, it may just be time for the one and only Mack Brown to say goodbye to college football.