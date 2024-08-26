3 things we learned in Week 0 of college football
The college football season kicked off on Saturday with the week zero slate. Although there were only four games the action did not disappoint and college football is back in all its glory.
Here are 3 things we learned in week 0 of the college football season.
The ACC is wide open
The story of the weekend was #10 ranked Florida State falling to Georgia Tech on a last-second field goal in Ireland. With this loss, the ACC is now seemingly wide open.
Before Saturday. the Noles were the favorite to win the conference, but with a loss and how they looked in that loss that is no longer the case.
Georgia Tech dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and won the rushing yards battle 190-98. In addition, FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continued to be what he has been for most of his college career, mediocre.
Clemson is now the favorite to win the ACC but they are a team that is littered with question marks.
Florida State is still not out of it to win the conference but now the door is wide open for a team like Miami, Virginia Tech, or even Georgia Tech to come in and steal the automatic playoff bid with an ACC championship.
Georgia Tech deserves more respect
Much of the talk about week 0 has been centered around shaming FSU and Uiagalelei, but we need to acknowledge Georgia Tech as well.
The Jackets were coming off a 7-6 season and returning lots of production, especially on offense, but for some reason, expectations for 2024 were very low. Prior to Saturday, their season win total was only around 5 in sportsbooks.
What Brent Key has done in his year and a half as head coach of the Yellow Jackets is impressive and I believe he is building up a program that has struggled since the retirement of Paul Johnson and his triple-option offense.
While this could all be an overreaction we still need to put some respect on Georgia Tech for earning a statement win in week zero.
This season is going to be crazy
If the four games we witnessed this week are any indication of what we have in store for this season, then we are in for a real treat.
Outside of the ACC upset in Ireland we saw:
FCS Montana State came back from a ten-point deficit late in the 4th at New Mexico to defeat the Lobos, SMU scored with a little over a minute left to squeak by Nevada in a game that they were favored in by 27.5 points, and Delaware State keot it somewhat close against Hawaii who was supposed to win by a million.
All underdogs covered the spread with ease, a top-ten team went down, and we got some late-game excitement; what more could you ask for?
Week 0 was a great appetizer and we are in for a great 10 course meal that is the 2024 college football season.