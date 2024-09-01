3 underdog programs we want to see compete for a championship
We love a feel-good story. We love seeing the underdogs right to the top. Some of the best sports stories are when teams go through years and years without winning, and when they finally win, it brings a whole community together.
Here are three College Football teams that we would like to see them win in the future:
The Black Knights are a historical football team in college football history. There’s great admiration for this program. We admire and respect the service members who sacrificed for us. Who bled for us?
Army hasn’t won a national championship since 1945. They have won three national titles. This program has been around for 131 years. They haven’t had a double-digit win season since 2018 (11 wins).
The Black Knights got off to a solid start for the season. They defeated Lehigh 42-7 in Week 1 on Saturday. The Black Knights lead the all-time series vs. Lehigh, 9-2-1, and will play an eight-game AAC schedule. The tradition of Army versus Navy will remain non-conference games annually.
The almighty Commodores have been on the headlines this weekend for good reasons. They pulled off arguably the best comeback win in Week 1 after defeating Virginia Tech, 34-27 in overtime.
Vanderbilt has won 14 conference championships, but they haven’t tasted a national championship since 1922. Overall, the Commodores have won six national championships. It’s time for them to start winning some national titles in the future.
A victory over Virginia Tech should give this team more confidence in the future
UMass Minuteman is one of those programs that have not won at least five games since 1904. It’s unbelievable. They finished the 2023 season with a 3-9 record. They lost in Week 1 against Eastern Michigan 28-14.
The team made it fun in the first half but hammered in the second half. Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was 20-for-30 with 177 yards and led UMass in rushing with 57.
The program must leap sooner or later under coach Donn Brown. He’s known for having a brilliant defensive mind by using heavy blitzing against opponents. He’s respected by this program and among his peers.
Let’s see how far this team can go during his second stint as the program’s head coach.
Army, UMass, and Vanderbilt require better recruitment and leadership from coaches and program administrators.
College athletes must be convinced that these programs are worthy of taking a chance and becoming part of something special. It’s time to see new teams win. Hopefully, that can change over time and happen during our lifetime.