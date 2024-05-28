3 Wisconsin football storylines to follow ahead of 2024 season
Heading into last season, Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin football were the teams to beat in the Big Ten. With the arrival of former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, the expectations were that Wisconsin could compete for a Big Ten championship. That quickly changed after the loss to a lowly Washington State team in week two.
For most of the season the offense seemed stagnant, and Mordecai struggled to find open targets throughout the year and running back Braelon Allen who was recently selected in the second round of this year's NFL draft, had his lowest rushing total of his career.
Fast forward to now, and the Badgers enjoyed a nice spring. Instead of coming into the season ranked 21st in the country, the team comes in likely unranked and ready to surprise.
Here are storylines to watch for heading into the 2024 season.
1. Quarterback questions
For the second year in a row, the Badgers grabbed a commitment from the transfer portal from an experienced quality quarterback, as former Miami signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke committed to the program for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder will look to regain his 2021 form. He threw for 2,981 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.
Will he be the answer under center?