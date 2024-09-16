4 overreactions and 1 hard truth from Week 3 of college football
By Sam Fariss
Week 3 of the college football season saw a close call for the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the departure of Heisman-favorite Quinn Ewers at Texas. The weekend contained a loss for the then No. 20 Arizona Wildcats and a cementing win for the Miami Hurricanes.
The AP Top 25 was shaken up and a few head coaches are on the hot seat, no, make it a seat that is up in flames.
Fans always have their extreme reactions and emotional responses to teams wins and losses. However, Week 3 fueled a handful of truly paramount overreactions. So, here are the four biggest overreactions from the weekend and one truth that might be a hard pill for some fans to swallow:
Overreaction No. 1: Georgia's offense isn't very good
Woof. The Georgia Bulldogs did not have their best game ever against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. However, people need to hit the brakes when it comes to arguing that the Dogs were overrated as one of the best teams in the country.
Sure, Georgia only put up 13 points on an unranked Kentucky that was able to put up 12 points in the nail-biting game. Yes, quarterback Carson Beck didn't have his best game ever, completing just 15-of-24 pass attempts for only 160 yards.
Yet, the Bulldogs still won. Head coach Kirby Smart has regular-season coaching points to give his players for the first time in three years.
The close-call finish to the Week 3 matchup is a wake-up call that the Bulldogs needed. The team will realize it isn't untouchable and will only respond with the dominance everyone is so used to seeing from Georgia.
Overreaction No. 2: The Oregon Ducks are back
After a shaky start to the 2024 season, the Oregon Ducks stormed into Corvallis to take down their in-state rival Oregon State Beavers.
The Ducks walked away with a resounding 49-14 victory over the Beavers in which quarterback Dillon Gabriel looked more like his Heisman-candidate self, the offensive line seemed to wake up, and the running backs found their footing.
So, yes, Oregon finally looked like a top team in the country but they aren't officially "back" quite yet. Head coach Dan Lanning clearly figured out what he needed to tell his team or do with his team in order to earn an undeniable victory over the opponent.
However, Oregon State isn't that great of a team this season and the Beavers are no where close to the force of power that the Ducks will face when they play the likes of No. 3 Ohio State or No. 24 Illinois later this season.
Basically, Oregon fans need to slow their roll just a little bit before returning to their stance that the Ducks could win the natty this season.
Overreaction No. 3: Colorado finally looks like a good team
Just when everyone thought they were in the clear when it comes to hearing about Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, the Big 12 team comes up big against in-state rival Colorado State.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 36 passes for a whopping 310 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air, two of them going to two-way player Travis Hunter.
However, the Colorado run game struggled against a defense that isn't particularly good at covering rush attempts. Sanders still only earned a 67.5 quarterback ranking after rushing for negative yardage and, at the end of the day, only putting up 4 touchdowns on an FCS opponent.
In comparison, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns scored a whopping 52 points against the CSU Rams while shutting out the Colorado State offense. Meanwhile, the Buffs allowed the Rams to score 9 points and keep the game seemingly within reach.
So yes, Colorado finally got the win and it's a good step in the right direction but a 28-9 win over Colorado State is far from securing the Buffaloes' place as a good team this season.
Overreaction No. 4: The Oklahoma Sooners are overrated
The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the teams in the Top 25 that has maintained a relative stronghold in the rankings. OU started the season at No. 16, rose to No. 15 after Week 1, and has since settled at that spot over the past few weeks.
After the incredible 51-3 win over the Temple Owls in Week 1, Oklahoma and quarterback Jackson Arnold struggled against their former conference opponent Houston. Despite defeating the Cougars 16-12, people questioned if the No. 15 Sooners deserved their ranking.
In Week 3, the Sooners started off hot, scoring 21 points in the first half and holding Tulane to just 6 points. However, by the end of the game, Oklahoma only won by 15 points and fans immediately started questioning the stability of the Sooners' squad.
While the last two wins have been a little rocky for Oklahoma, the Sooners are still 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 101-34. So, as of now, OU undeniably deserves a spot in the Top 25, however, the Sooners have to host No. 6 Tennessee next week and it may decide whether or not Oklahoma is actually a CPF-contending team.
Hard truth: Quinn Ewers' job is not on the line at Texas
Yes, Quinn Ewers got hurt during the Longhorns' game against UTSA on Saturday and he finished the matchup on the sidelines, in street clothes.
Yes, Arch Manning had a fantastic showing against the Roadrunners when he stepped in for Ewers. Manning completed 9-of-12 pass attempts for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns through the air alongside 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground where he reached 21 MPH.
However, fans are far too quick to forget just how good Ewers looked against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. Fans were far too quick to forget how good Ewers looked at the start of the UTSA game where he completed 14-of-16 pass attempts for 2 touchdowns.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly said that Ewers is undoubtedly his starting quarterback. Manning has even said that he is more than happy to play the supporting role for another season. Ewers is not at risk of being benched. Ewers is at risk of winning the Heisman Trophy.