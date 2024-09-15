Quinn Ewers lies down on the field and suddenly, it's Arch Manning's time to shine
By Sam Fariss
Texas' starting quarterback Quinn Ewers led the No. 2 Longhorns to their first two touchdowns against the UTSA Roadrunners in their Week 3 matchup. However, on the Horns' third drive of the game, Ewers went down with clear discomfort.
So, who's time was it to shine? None other than Arch Manning.
As soon as Manning stepped onto the field, Texas fans went crazy, cheering for the redshirt freshman quarterback and nephew of legendary NFL QBs, Peyton and Eli. As soon as Manning touched the ball, he threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr., putting the Longhorns up 21-0.
On the very next drive, Manning took the game into his own hands and blasted past the Roadrunners' defensive line, and every other player after them, to score a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
While Manning didn't take the field during Texas' routing of defending national champions Michigan, the young quarterback has already had moments to shine this season.
In the Longhorn's first game of the season, against Colorado State, Manning entered the game during the fourth quarter and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 95 yards and 1 touchdown through the air. On a quarterback keeper, Manning also used his legs to find the end zone once again.
Ewers exited the game against UTSA following a hard hit, grabbing at his left ribs. Earlier in the game, commentators had mentioned Ewers refusing to high five his teammates with his right hand due to what looked like discomfort in his thumb.
Following his departure from the game, Ewers was seen with his head tucked into his jersey in clear frustration about having to take a seat on the bench.