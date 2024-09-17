5 college football teams who need to 'run the damn ball' more in 2024
By Sam Fariss
Following Georgia Tech's dismantling of the Florida State Seminoles in Week 0, the Yellow Jackets' head coach Brent Key said that they just had to "run the damn ball" to win.
Since then, Key's line has become famous amongst football fans and been used to discuss teams who need to, well, just run the damn ball.
From teams whose running backs are highly underutilized to offenses that are struggling through the air, here are five teams that could really use their ground game more:
Ollie Gordon II was supposed to be one of the best running backs in the country this season but so far, the Cowboys have only given him 62 carries over 3 games.
With just 216 yards and 4 touchdowns, Gordon's talents have been wildly under used so far this season and Oklahoma State has to utilize his skills more often.
The Michigan Wolverines have wildly struggled this season and that is in large part due to their issues at the quarterback position.
If the Wolverines utilized running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings more often, Michigan may have found more offensive success.
Yes, the Oregon Ducks have one of the best quarterbacks in the country with Dillon Gabriel holding the reigns.
However, the Ducks also have incredibly talented running backs Noah Whittington and Jordan James who have only combined for 71 total carries so far.
If Oregon uses James and Whittington more as the team heads into Big Ten play, the Ducks may just fine even more success.
Drew Allar has some what surprised the country with his success through the air but if the Nittany Lions used their run game, they would be even one step better.
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have only had 50 total carries this season but have capitalized, earning 354 combined yards. If Allen and Singleton were handed the ball more often, Penn State could easily blow past its opponents.
NC State has struggled to live up to its potential this season and it could very well be due to the Wolfpack's lack of rushing attempts.
Leading rusher Jordan Waters has only been handed the ball 37 times but has earned 156 yards. If Waters and fellow RB Kendrick Raphael were fiven the ball more often, the Wolfpack may be able to make up for the quarterback struggles seen from Grayson McCall and CJ Bailey.