Brent Key, one of the most underrated HC in CFB, named Dodd Trophy Coach of the week
By Sam Fariss
Following the greatest upset of the 2024 season so far... partly because it was one of just two underdog victories in Week 0, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has finally received a well-deserved nod.
Key was named as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
Every year, the Dodd Trophy is given to the Division I football head coach whose team wins on the field, in the classroom, and among the community.
Each week of the college football season, a head coach is named as the weekly award recipient as the season builds toward the ultimate Dodd Trophy winner.
Key has been the Yellow Jackets head coach for just over a season and a half, after taking over as the interim HC following the departure of former head coach Geoff Collins.
“Coach Key and the Yellow Jackets pulled off an impressive upset over the defending ACC champions,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This was a historic win for the Georgia Tech football program that truly has the college football world buzzing about the Yellow Jackets.”
Georgia Tech toppled the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles when the two ACC programs traveled across the pond to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Key and the Yellow Jackets, who were unranked heading into Week 0, defeated the defending ACC champions 24-21.
Last season, Key led the Yellow Jackets to a bowl game victory, their first in many years, with a 30-17 over the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.
“Coach Key is already taking the Georgia Tech football program to new heights his first two years at the helm, both on and off the field,” said Gary Stokan, the Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President.