6 college football teams most likely to end conference title droughts in 2024
Certain college football fanbases across the country have been waiting decades, heck, even a lifetime, to watch their team celebrate a conference title.
And while each conference has its handful of teams that are rarely in the hunt for a title when December rolls around, there is the occasional non-powerhouse program that will sneak into a conference title game (i.e. Northwestern in 2020) but even they tend to come up short.
In spite of this, there have been a few programs that snapped their conference title droughts in recent times. Look no further than SMU this past season, as the Mustangs captured their first conference championship since 1984 before taking off for the ACC.
More often than not we tend to recognize the perennial dynasties and top programs in the nation, while the nontraditional blue bloods become an afterthought. Having said that, today we will take a look at which FBS programs with the longest conference championship droughts have good odds to get over the hump and win a title in 2024.
6. Ohio
We kick things off with the lone Group of Five program on this list. While Ohio has earned several divisional championships in recent years, one would have to go all the way back to 1968 to find the last time the Bobcats captured a MAC title.
Despite the dry spell, Ohio has been one of the more stable G5 programs in the last decade. The Bobcats have won eight or more games six times since 2015, including back-to-back 10-win seasons under head coach Tim Albin over the past two years.
While Ohio is losing some talent -- most notably quarterback Kurtis Rourke -- the MAC field is fairly even up top with Toledo and Miami (OH) both needing to reload as well. Albin has this program buzzing at the right time and 2024 just could be the breakthrough year that diehard fans in Athens, Ohio have been long awaiting.