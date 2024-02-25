8 Biggest draft busts of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Sam Fariss
It’s been nearly four years since the 2020 NFL Draft and while there have been some incredible success stories, there have also been some absolute flops. Despite being stars in college and teams hoping to see that continued success in the league, many players fell short of their expectations.
Over the last three seasons, who has failed to prove their worth as a first round draft pick?
Here are the eight biggest busts coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft:
Okudah has collected just two interceptions and broken up 10 passes over his three seasons in the league. He has yet to play in a complete season and hasn’t performed exceptionally well when he has taken the field.
The Lions eventually let go of their No. 3 overall pick and traded Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for just a fifth-round pick.
During the 2023 season, Okudah only had 34 tackles and 3 pass deflections. He has 168 total tackles for an average of 56 per season.
The highlight of his career was a pick-six against the Chicago Bears in 2022.